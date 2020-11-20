Menu
Heartbreaking message as loved young man laid to rest

by Chris Clarke
20th Nov 2020 1:21 PM
The family of a popular young man killed in a car crash last week have tearfully begged Queenslanders "not to get into a car with anyone under the influence of anything" during a heart-wrenching funeral service on Friday.

Coen Michael Fry, 20, from Mt Kilcoy, died on November 9 when the car he was in crashed down an embankment along the D'Aguilar Highway, west of the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Fry died at the scene while a 30-year-old woman from Toogoolawah was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

His death came as a shock to the Kilcoy community, with Mr Fry described as a unique and accomplished young man who resonated with everyone he met and was loved by all.

Coen Michael Fry.
His funeral coincided with National Road Safety Week, and Mr Fry's sister, Lacey, begged Queenslanders to make good decisions ahead of the festive period.

"We would like everyone to make a promise - never get into a vehicle with anyone who has been under the influence of anything," she said through tears at the Kilcoy Showgrounds.

"We wish him the best wherever he may be. Let's try and focus on the many happy memories we have with Co and not dwell on our sadness."

Coen’s sister, Lacey Fry, has urged Queenslanders to stay safe on the roads following her brother's death.
Loved ones said Mr Fry was a hilarious young man with a crude and loveable sense of humour.

He worked as a boner at a meatworks and loved telling people he was a "professional boner", a family friend said.

But he was more than just a comedian. He gave his time to volunteer with the Rural Fire Brigade and judged cattle at the Ekka.

Ever a fan of sausages in bread with onions and barbecue sauce, along with Bushell's tea, the dish was served to guests following Mr Fry's funeral.

The civil celebrant for the service called Mr Fry "a precious gift to his family" and a man who had lived a "full and varied life" with "a true work ethic at such an early age".

 

 

 

 

 

 

