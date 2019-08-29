Heartbreaking image makes finals of prestigious awards

DETERMINED: Jill Adam was grateful that her cattle were saved after severe fire tore through paddocks just outside Tabulam.

DETERMINED: Jill Adam was grateful that her cattle were saved after severe fire tore through paddocks just outside Tabulam. Marc Stapelberg

ONE of the most important stories The Northern Star has covered so far this year was the massive fires that threatened Tabulam.

The scale of the damage became apparent days after the event, with 11 homes and more than a dozen outbuildings destroyed.

An image taken at the scene by Star photographer Marc Stapelberg has now been named a finalist in the PANPA awards.

He captured Jill Adams tending to her cattle after the fire swept through the region.

Eight aircraft and 300 firefighters fought the blaze, which threatened more properties over the coming days.

The final tally across the entire region would get as high as 20 homes following the three blazes in Northern NSW.

Late on Wednesday, February 13, The Northern Star received information of the impending danger to Tabulam, and a team headed out to cover the developing situation.

Over the coming days, the Star office continued to update and feed information to the wider community on what was happening.

Stapelberg and journalist Alison Paterson were on the ground talking to those affected and documenting firefighting efforts.

One of the people they spoke to was Jill Adams who had cattle on a property in the affected area.

She was covered in soot, desperately tending to her surviving cattle.

Unfortunately, she was one of many affected by the fire event.