Heartbreak after death of village's 'incredible' matriarch

The Nimbin community is in shock after the death of much-loved local woman, Faye Scherf.

She had worked tirelessly with many community organisations, including the Nimbin Hospital Auxiliary, the Nimbin Soup Kitchen and the Nimbin CWA, and she was recognised for her efforts by being named on the NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

As recently as last year, she participated in a climate action rally.

Ms Scherf's daughter, Bev Gardner, informed the community of her mother's passing on the Nimbin Hook-Ups Facebook page.

"I'm numb, angry, I'm in shock, I'm devastated, I'm in turmoil," she wrote.

"She was not supposed to go yet."

Heartbroken locals have left touching messages, revealing the deep impact Ms Scherf had on the community during her life.

The CWA Nimbin Branch said it was "saddened" to hear the news.

"Faye was a stalwart of so many community organisations and known, respected and loved by all in our community," they wrote.

"We are bereft at the loss of our precious Faye.

"Faye's unique contribution and tireless work was exemplary and she was a wonderful mentor to so many of us."

John Tozeland: "Such a heartfelt loss. Faye was a beautiful kind gentle soul. A true Nimbin heart of gold."

Nicola Garnsey: "Faye will be remembered fondly by everyone who was blessed to cross paths with her. A kind, funny, giving and community minded woman of quiet determination."

Sue Churchill: "There isn't a woman who was loved and respected as much as Faye in this community."

Phyllis Styne: "RIP Faye, thank you for your wonderful contribution to our community over so many years. You really did have a heart of gold and will be missed by many … a woman of great integrity and a living example of compassion in action."

Jen Ireland: "Faye was an absolute treasure … her love, ideas, work, humour, and amazing legacy will live on."

Margaret Hayes: "We are all better people for knowing your mum and witnessing her generous and compassionate nature and love and advocacy for Nimbin."

Megan James: "A massive loss for all of us. A most intelligent and compassionate woman whose legacy to Nimbin is huge."

Tarang Bates: "Faye has been such a huge part of the Nimbin community for as long as I can remember. Her beautiful smile and her incredible, compassionate energy will be missed so much."

Sue Bonner: "Faye will always be remembered for her kind and generous heart and for the incredible work she did for the Nimbin community."

Angie Gittus: "Faye's enormous compassion translated into practical care for community was inspirational. She was a woman worth looking up to. She poured her love into the community and everyone loved her in return."

Kerry Cumpstay: "She was one in a million, beautiful soul. She will be missed terribly."