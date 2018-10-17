HEARTACHE: New family business broken into twice

Coolamon co. Cafe opened in Ocean Shores a few weeks ago, but has already been broken into twice.

Coolamon co. Cafe opened in Ocean Shores a few weeks ago, but has already been broken into twice.

AN OCEAN Shores family and owners of a new business have said their "hearts are aching" over two attempted break-ins of their cafe which opened three weeks ago.

Coolamon Co Cafe in Ocean Shores was first broken in to after two weeks of trading, and again this week.

Co-owner Lily Nakahara said along with her husband Sam Plowman they had "pursued (their) dream to only have what feels like it being stripped away".

"This is the second break in attempt we've had in our cafe in Ocean Shores. We only opened three weeks ago," Mrs Nakahara said.

"Our hearts are aching. We are stressed and tired enough with the start up of a new business and two small kiddies."

The cafe is located inside a nursery, which suffered from the first attempted break in.

"On the Sunday October 7, was the first attack. A very substantial amount of cash was taken from the nursery," Mrs Nakahara said.

"They opened only a couple of weeks before us. It was a big blow for them.

"Luckily they didn't take anything from us. They only turned off our fridge and freezer probably thinking it was the cameras.

"The second was on Friday the 12th. This time they cut up our door handle and cut near the lock on the window. They were unsuccessful in getting in both times. No footage of them was seen. They pushed some cameras up into the roof on the second attack.

"This now leaves us with new expenses of getting new locks, extra locks, more security, more cameras, as well as a daily gut wrenching feeling of whether we'll find the place trashed one morning."

She pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

"We're heartbroken that in such a small community something like this has happened and we hope someone knows something that can lead to the exposure of whoever is doing this."

"