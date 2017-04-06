Heart-wrenching task ahead

FOR Euan Ferguson, the man chosen by the State Government to coordinate the flood recovery in Lismore and Murwillumbah, the devastation he has seen is heart-wrenching.

"On Monday we saw a couple of trucks (that had been) picked up by floodwaters and thrown over a fence,” he said.

"The extent of the flood has been quite incredible to see.”

Mr Ferguson has been organising regional recovery committees for the areas affected by the floods, bringing together government departments, non-profit and community groups to help residents.

"We have set up in the community centre in Murwillumbah and Lismore is to be announced,” he said.

With around 40 years experience of coordinating emergency services, including CO for the Victorian CFA and CO for the South Australian Country Fire Service, Mr Ferguson is well-versed in bringing together diverse communities, helping them to move forward and prioritising the important issues in a critical event.