Heart-stopping aerobatics on display in Lismore

Paul Bennet Airshow display pilot Paul Bennet at the Lismore Aviation Centre on Three Chain Road.

FAST Aviation presents the third annual Lismore Aviation Expo, which will be launched with a spectacular display of aerobatics by Paul Bennet Airshows over Lismore on Tuesday, 16 May.

They will also be the headline feature of the Lismore Aviation Expo on Saturday, 17 June at the Lismore Aviation Centre on Three Chain Road.

Aerial display pilot Paul Bennet sait they would be flying the Wolf Pitts Pro, Grumman TBF/TBM Avenger, T28 Trojan, L29 Albatross and various other aircraft.

"The plan is hopefully and obviously to grow on last year,” Mr Bennet said.

"Forward flips, double hammerheads, all sorts of tricks and a lot of tumbling manoeuvres,” he said.

"Things that got to be seen to be believed.

"Going fast is really good - race cars, go-karts and motorbikes are really fun, and I love that too, but when you turn it into three dimensional it just makes it so much better.

"You can go round the corner and you can go up at the same time.”

Mr Bennet said he thought Lismore was a great venue for it and it was good to see the council getting behind the airport and promoting it.

"It s going to be great for town,” he said.

Building on the popularity of the 2015 and 2016 events, the Lismore Aviation Expo will be bigger and better with more flying machines, automobiles, drones, family fun, food and displays.

Lismore City Council Business Development Coordinator Danielle Hanigan said they had an amazing line-up and were are the fastest growing regional airshow.

"Council has put time and money into building our general aviation area at the Lismore Aviation Centre and we will also be selling blocks of land for hangar space, which is sorely lacking in NSW,” she said.

As well as the major aerobatics show, the 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo will feature helicopter displays, joy flights, adventure flights with ex-military aircraft, flyovers, war birds, hot air balloons, drones and model aircraft, vintage cars and motorcycles and street machines, plus emergency services and defence force displays.

Kids and families are the focus of the event and there will be lots of children's entertainment, market and food stalls, plus interesting displays of aircraft and automobiles from the 1900s right through to today for those who wish to keep their feet on the ground.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said they were astounded at the popularity of the event last year and were hoping for much of the same this year.

"The next year we literally could not cope with bookings that were coming through,” Cr Smith said.

"We don't know how big it's going to be this year but it is going to be big,” he said.

"I think al the events coming up over the next six months are going to be vital for our flood recovery.”

The Lismore Aviation Expo runs from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, 17 June at the Lismore Aviation Centre, Three Chain Road, South Lismore. Entry is $5 with children under 16 free.

Proceeds from the Lismore Aviation Expo will go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

For more information, go to www.visitlismore.com.au or phone 1300 87 83 87.