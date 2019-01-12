HEART MELTING: Piglet born without hooves needs your help

Sugarshine Animal Sanctuary has a new resident, Betty, who was born without her two front hooves.

THE odds were stacked against one month old piglet Betty, but she has fallen on her feet - even though she only has two hooves.

Betty is being well cared for at Sugarshine Animal Sanctuary, which took her in shortly after she was born on a pig meat farm. Being born without hooves on her legs she was rejected by her mum.

Sugarshine Farm owner Kelly Nelder said they fell in love with her straight away, and are asking for help to come up with inventive ideas for alternative hooves.

"She has a very strong personality, and is very demanding,” Ms Nelder said.

"She loves to play with toys and throw them around and chase them.

"I've spoken to a few vets and they've never treated a pig born without hooves but I've spoken to The University of Queensland who said they have seen them born without hooves in the pigerys.

"I've spoken to a few people around Australia and they said it's quite unusual to try and get treatment for the condition so we are looking for some good ideas.

"We've done some interim things like wrap her front feet with vet wrap, cotton wool and bandages and that does work - but only for short term.

"We're also looking at some 3D printed prosthetics and we are speaking to a few different people and have had referrals to a US company but we would prefer an Australian team to treat her.

"Pigs grow really quickly and she's going to need ongoing support.

"This is the first time we've had any animals without hooves. We're speaking to a lot of different people but we are committed to getting her something for her hooves so she can play with the other pigs.”

"If anyone has any ideas in the short term about something we could do that's not going to fall off in five minutes we'd love to hear from them.”

The sanctuary also welcomes new ideas for fundraising for animals in need.

To offer support or make a donation visit https://sugarshinefarm.com.au/.