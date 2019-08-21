Heart Foundation’s shock new diet rules

Goodbye paleo diet and hello full cream milk. The Heart Foundation has some good and bad news in its revamped dietary statement.

The first revision in the rules since 2013 calls for restrictions on red meat but lifts the ban on full fat milk products for healthy people.

After a major review of the latest dietary evidence the Heart Foundation is also removing its old limit of seven eggs per week for healthy people.

The bad news is if you already have heart disease or diabetes the restrictions on eggs and full- fat milk still apply.

And it you are a fan of the paleo diet you should know it's not necessarily good for your heart health and the new rules say it's safer to consume less than 350 grams of unprocessed red meats like beef, lamb, pork and veal per week.

"There is no evidence of harm from eating 50 grams of red meat a day but beyond that there is a tendency for increased amounts to contribute to weight gain and cholesterol," Professor Jennings said.

The foundation said studies also red flagged eating processed meats which are high in salt, fat and nitrates and have been associated with cancer as well as adverse effects on heart health.

Heart Foundation chief medical adviser Professor Garry Jennings said the organisation regularly reviewed its diet advice to make sure it was still current.

"We focused on the three most controversial areas - dairy, meat and eggs and when we reviewed the evidence we couldn't find anything that said eggs did harm," he said.

The data on milk showed full fat milk had comparatively low fat levels anyway, it contains only four per cent fat and there was little difference with low fat milk.

There was also evidence that fermented milk products like yoghurt and cheese had a positive effect, he said.

"On the whole the literature suggested for cheese there was little or no effect on blood fats or cholesterol," he said.

To stay heart healthy half your diet should be composed of vegetables and fruit, one third complex carbohydrates and cereals and one third protein including fish and chicken as well as red meat.

THE NEW GUIDELINES

Limit to less than 350 grams a week unprocessed red meats like beef, lamb, pork and veal.

Unflavoured full-fat milk, yoghurt and cheese are now an option for healthy Australians, if they prefer it over reduced fat milk, yoghurt and cheese.

But for people who suffer high cholesterol or have heart disease, the foundation still recommends unflavoured reduced-fat milk, yoghurt and cheese.

The limit on the number of eggs that can be eaten in a week for healthy Australians has been removed.

But for people with Type 2 Diabetes, the foundation advises eating fewer than seven eggs per week as evidence suggests eating more eggs is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

And for those people with heart disease, we continue to recommend eating fewer than seven eggs a week.