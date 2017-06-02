Heart and soul of Old and Gold

BACK AGAIN: Bush poet Ray Essery will be at this year's Brunswick Heads Old and Gold Festival.

BRUNSWICK Heads Memorial Hall has been at the heart of the Old and Gold Festival for the last 12 years, with the 30 stalls that make up the collectibles fair forming an intriguing treasure trail for the discerning secondhand collector.

Well-known local and legendary bush poet Ray Essery has been a stallholder at the festival for five years. Known as the Mullumbimby Bloke, Mr Essery's family were some of the original pioneers of the region.

"The thing I like most about the Old and Gold Festival is catching up with old friends, making new ones and making a bit of money," he said. "I'm passionate about all things antique and collectible and I'll be bringing along an assortment of treasures so come along and have a chat."

Stalls are still available at the June 10 fair. For information call Cherie on 66851003 or email chamber@brunswick heads.org.au