The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission will hold a hearing into a Byron youth's arrest at Byron Bay Community Centre today. Liana Turner
News

Hearings into violent teen arrest continue today

Liana Turner
by
23rd Jul 2018 10:05 AM

A FURTHER hearing into the arrest of a young person in Byron Bay will be held today.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission will continue its public hearings attached to Operation Tambora at Byron Community Centre this morning.

Operation Tambora was established to investigate the arrest and treatment of a boy by Tweed Byron Police District officers in Byron Bay on January 11.

Today's hearing, which follows a series held in Sydney, will be run by Michael Adams QC and will see legal a host of legal representatives make submissions to the Commission.

Counsel assisting the commission will be Terence Rowles.

