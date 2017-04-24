Hearing set for men accused of animal torture

TWO men were arrested at Teven in relation to the animal cruelty incident at Nimbin on December 22.

A HEARING date has been set for two men accused of committing acts of animal cruelty and torture at a Nimbin permaculture farm.

Reece Parke and Bradley Presbury appeared via videolink to learn they will front a hearing later this year where it will be determined if they are guilty of the two counts of animal cruelty charges against them.

Police alleged that Presbury, 20, and Parke, 22, went to Djanbung Gardens on the night of December 13 when the assault unfolded.

The duo are alleged to have intended to inflict severe pain in the torture, beating, and causing the death of 10 chickens as well as slashed the snout of a pig during the attack.

Parke was the first to appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

His solicitor, Tracey Randall deliberated with the prosecution and magistrate David Heilpern to find a suitable hearing date.

The matter was held over for a short time to determine an appropriate date, which Mr Heilpern later ruled would be Wednesday, August 30.

Ms Randall also arranged a date to put forward a bail application for Parke.

He will remain behind bars until his application is heard on May 15.

Presbury's matters followed Parke's with Ms Randall acting for solicitor, Tom Ivey.

In a brief appearance, Presbury's hearing date was also set to August 30.

No bail was applied for and was formally refused.

Both men are required to appear in person for the hearing.