Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Hearing for forensic procedure over child abuse claims

Liana Turner
by
10th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
A HEARING will be held to determine whether a forensic procedure can be carried out in relation to an historic child sexual abuse case.

Paul and Narelle Crowhurst, aged 60 and 53, have each been charged with abusing a girl who was aged 13 at the time, in East Lismore and Evans Head.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The duo currently live in the Logan area in Queensland.

Before Lismore Local Court this week, some charged against each of them were withdrawn.

Ms Crowhurst remains charged with seven counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 and one count of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

Mr Crowhurst is still facing nine charges of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 and one charge of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

The prosecution withdrew three additional charges of sexual intercourse with a person aged between 10 and 16 from each defendant.

They have not lodged formal pleas to any of the remaining charges.

Meanwhile, police have lodged an application for a forensic procedure in regard to Narelle Crowhurst.

Solicitor Jim Fuggle, who represented both defendants on behalf of other law firms, said this application was opposed.

Magistrate David Heilpern set this application down for a hearing on April 4.

The charges against the pair will return to court on May 7.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

