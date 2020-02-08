Menu
GO4FUN: The NSW Government's free Go4Fun program gives families a fun, easy way to help kids be fitter, healthier and happier.
Sport

Healthy start for kids and families

Alison Paterson
8th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
YOUNGSTERS on the Northern Rivers who are above a healthy weight are being encouraged to get involved in the family-friendly, free Go4Fun program.

Go4Fun programs will be held in Ballina, Tweed and Grafton and have a 10 year track-record for helping children raise their self-esteem, reach a healthier weight, improve fitness and increase their physical activity.

Go4Fun runs once a week for ten weeks after school, by trained health and community professionals, including dietitians and exercise physiologists, for families of 7-13 year olds who are above a healthy weight.

During the program kids get to make new friends, play fun and active games and improve their overall health, while parents and carers are also involved and each week there are demonstrations on preparing healthy affordable meals, and tips on understanding food labels.

Northern NSW Local Health District Health promotion manager, Jillian Adams, said the Go4Fun program can benefit the whole family.

“Parents appreciate the program, and feel more confident providing meals that their children will enjoy, that are also good for them,” Ms Adams said.

Go4Fun will run Term One in Ballina and Tweed, and Aboriginal Go4Fun programs will also be held in Ballina, Tweed and Grafton.

The Aboriginal Go4Fun program has been tailored specifically to meet the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and their families and is offered in partnership with local Aboriginal Medical Services.

For those families who are unable to get to a face-to-face program there is also Go4Fun Online.

The online option includes resource packs, online activities and phone-based health coaching for families.

In 2019-20, the NSW Ministry of Health allocated $36.6 million to programs to tackle obesity, with $24.7 million of this for the prevention of childhood obesity.

To sign up, go to www.Go4Fun.com.au or call Northern NSW Go4Fun Coordinator, Phoebe Nicholls on 0436 012 371.

ballina go4fun grafton health indigenous health lismore nnswlhd northern rivers health northern rivers sport sport tweed
Lismore Northern Star

