HEALTH WARNING: Smoke alert issued from fires

NORTH Coast Public Health Unit is urging people with respiratory conditions to take caution, with high air pollution levels in some areas of Northern NSW today as a result of hazard reduction burns occurring.

Assistant Director of Public Health North Coast, Greg Bell, said children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

"If you have asthma you should follow your Asthma Action Plan and take your relieving medication where necessary and if symptoms get worse, seek medical advice,” Mr Bell said.

"Smoke may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause irritated eyes, coughing and wheezing.

"Stay indoors, close windows and follow your health plan.

"It's also a good idea for people with known health conditions to sign up to get air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Office of Environment and Heritage and check the NSW Rural Fire Service website for regular updates on planned burns,” Mr Bell said.

Hazard reduction is an important part of preparing for a bush fire season and is focused on protecting people, property and the rural environment.

For more information on local air quality forecast and hourly air quality updates, visit the Office of Environment and Heritage website:

http://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/aqms/index.htm

In case of emergency always remember to dial triple zero. For more information about bushfire smoke and health, visit the NSW Health website:

http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/factsheets/Pages/bushfire-smoke.aspx