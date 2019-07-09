Health records sought in case against stabbing death accused

James Paul Alderton remains in custody over the alleged murder of Charlie Larter in Murwillumbah in 2017.

A MAN accused of a stabbing murder is due to return to court later this month.

The case against James Paul Alderton went briefly before Lismore Local Court on Monday in relation to medical documents which were subject to a subpoena.

The 25-year-old, who remains in custody, was not required to appear via video link.

He has been charged with the murder of Charlie Larter and stabbing assault Zack Larter and Joshua Mead on June 6, 2017.

Police will allege Charlie Larter, who was celebrating his birthday, died from numerous stab wounds inflicted by the accused, who also stabbed his son and Mr Mead.

The alleged attacks came amid a daylight brawl in Knox Park in Murwillumbah.

The lawyers who'd previously represented Mr Alderton made no appearance on his behalf, but police prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke mentioned the matter, asking that subpoena material be made available to the prosecution to view and copy.

The court heard the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had sought the material in relation to ongoing discussions with the defence.

The documents involved Justice Health records relating to the accused, the court heard.

Initially, Magistrate David Heilpern said it was vital to have Mr Alderton's legal representative in court.

"It's a murder matter (in which) representations were made for the DPP,” he said.

"I think all I's need to be dotted and T's crossed.”

However, when Ms Locke clarified that the subpoena had been brought by the DPP and other circumstances around it, Mr Heilpern granted access.

Bail was not applied for an it was formally refused.

Mr Alderton, who faced a committal hearing earlier this year and has yet to enter any formal pleas, is expected to appear via video link on July 24.