Health network defends pay rise hike

THE North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) has defended its leadership restructure after the Health Services Union (HSU) accused the network of making staff redundancies to afford an increase in executive salaries.

HSU Secretary Gerard Hayes said documents leaked to the HSU indicated the executive salary bill would increase from $900,000 to $1.785 million, and would be paid for by redundancies.

HSU also claimed the board would increase the executive positions from six to 11.

"The dramatic increase in executive positions at NCPHN is a scandal, and a massive waste of resources that should be going into providing better health care for people in Northern NSW,” Mr Hayes said.

"The HSU has written to the NCPHN Board about this matter, but we were given no explanation of why the Board believes that this restructure in necessary, or what roles will be cut to pay for it.

"Furthermore, the HSU does not know of any other organisation in the Primary Health Network with such a top-heavy structure.

"The new structure will contain 11 executive positions with for an organisation with a turnover of $31 million. By comparison, the Hunter New England Primary Health Network employs just five executives, despite having a significantly bigger turnover of $43 million.

"NCPHN claims to provide the glue that holds local primary health services together, while filling in the gaps to ensure that the community's health needs are met. This restructure, however, is more likely to see local services come unstuck.”

Mr Hayes said cuts to front-line positions would affect NCPHN's ability to identify local needs and to ensure that gaps in service provision were met.

"The North Coast has a large number of retirees, a substantial aboriginal population, and relatively high levels of substance abuse and addiction. These factors require very specific service responses, which is why it is vital that the region has an effective, targeted and efficient local primary health network.”

But in a joint statement from NCPHN CEO Julie Sturgess and Chair of the NCPHN Board Dr Tim Francis, NCPHN denies the restructure will impact the community and that information the HSC is referring to is "not factual”.

"It is misinformation put together based on hearsay and someone's particular view of the NCPHN,” the statement read.

"The documents leaked to the HSU were not produced by North Coast Primary Health Network.

"It's not correct that the restructure of NCPHN will see Executive paid roles grow from six to eleven. One new Executive paid role has been added in the restructure.

"Some redundancies will occur as is normal under a restructure. The vast majority of those to be made redundant have been informed of their position and redundancies will be kept to a minimum.”