Health Minister admitted to hospital

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has been admitted to hospital, his office has confirmed.

Mr Hunt is suspected to have an infection and is being kept overnight for observation.

The 55-year-old has been given antibiotics and fluid as a precaution and is expected to make a full recovery, his office said in a statement.

Mr Hunt and Department of Health secretary Brendan Murphy were among the first to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination at a Melbourne clinic on Sunday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has a suspected infection.

"His condition is not considered to be related to the vaccine," his office said in a statement.

After receiving the vaccine Mr Hunt spoke about their importance.

"Vaccinations save lives and protect lives," Mr Hunt said.

"Whether it's smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, hooping cough, influenza, and now COVID-19, vaccinations can save lives and protect lives."

Mr Hunt is the third Morrison government Minister to take leave due to health issues.

Attorney-General Christian Porter is on indefinite leave after the fall out of a historical rape allegation, which he has denied.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds extended her medical leave until April 2 after being assessed for a pre-existing heart condition.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds was admitted to hospital last month. Picture: APH via NCA NewsWire

She was admitted to hospital on February 21 on the advice of her cardiologist.

Ms Reynolds cancelled a speech to the National Press Club after intense scrutiny over her handling of rape allegations raised by former staffer Brittany Higgins.

