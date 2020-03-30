Health measures see biodiverse wetlands close to the public

PUBLIC access to the Byron Wetlands has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wetlands, a popular spot for bird watchers, other residents and visitors, are controlled by Byron Shire Council, which last week introduced a broad range of measures to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The council’s director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said community and staff safety were key considerations in closing the wetlands, which is adjacent Byron Sewage Treatment Plant.

The wetlands, located in the 100 hectare Byron Integrated Management Reserve, are home to more than 200 species of water and shore birds.

The site is an important part of Byron’s treated wastewater filtration process.

“The public access closure is an unfortunate and difficult decision but necessary in the current climate,” Mr Holloway said.

“Council personnel are operating on-site at limited capacity to continue delivering essential services to the community, such as treatment of sewage.

“Council’s priority is to protect the health and safety of staff and the community while maintaining this service.”

Ordinarily, the public can access the wetlands via a coded gate system with tags that can be prearranged with council staff.

“Although there is contactless entry for community members who already have gate passes, having members of the public passing through this operational area or congregating in these areas in the current climate could unnecessarily increase the risk at this council-managed facility,” Mr Holloway said.

More information on the council’s COVID-19 response here.