Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A black swan and babies at Byron Wetlands. Picture: Wayne Day
A black swan and babies at Byron Wetlands. Picture: Wayne Day
Health

Health measures see biodiverse wetlands close to the public

Liana Turner
30th Mar 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUBLIC access to the Byron Wetlands has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wetlands, a popular spot for bird watchers, other residents and visitors, are controlled by Byron Shire Council, which last week introduced a broad range of measures to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The council’s director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said community and staff safety were key considerations in closing the wetlands, which is adjacent Byron Sewage Treatment Plant.

‘Keep calm, keep kind’: Mayor’s COVID-19 approach

Coronavirus crackdown forces closure of kids’ parks

‘Have a heart, stay apart’: plea for community to help fight COVID-19

The wetlands, located in the 100 hectare Byron Integrated Management Reserve, are home to more than 200 species of water and shore birds.

The site is an important part of Byron’s treated wastewater filtration process.

“The public access closure is an unfortunate and difficult decision but necessary in the current climate,” Mr Holloway said.

“Council personnel are operating on-site at limited capacity to continue delivering essential services to the community, such as treatment of sewage.

“Council’s priority is to protect the health and safety of staff and the community while maintaining this service.”

Ordinarily, the public can access the wetlands via a coded gate system with tags that can be prearranged with council staff.

“Although there is contactless entry for community members who already have gate passes, having members of the public passing through this operational area or congregating in these areas in the current climate could unnecessarily increase the risk at this council-managed facility,” Mr Holloway said.

More information on the council’s COVID-19 response here.

bird watching byron shire council byron wetlands coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers health
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus 'safe havens' on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Coronavirus 'safe havens' on the Northern Rivers

        News THERE are two local government areas which have so far escaped the virus. So what measures are keeping these residents safe?

        Alleged assault with guitar leads to murder charge

        premium_icon Alleged assault with guitar leads to murder charge

        Crime Man arrested and accused of murder after alleged assault with guitar

        Meatworks employees have their temperature tested every day

        premium_icon Meatworks employees have their temperature tested every day

        News Extraordinary new measures in place to protect workers

        Council backs permit system for 4WDs on beaches

        premium_icon Council backs permit system for 4WDs on beaches

        News The system will pay for a ranger to crack down on beach hoons