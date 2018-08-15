Health facility site up for discussion

Dr Kent Perkins from Goolburri Aboriginal Health Advancement wants to see regional and remote communities get their fair share of health funding, Friday, April 29, 2016.

Dr Kent Perkins from Goolburri Aboriginal Health Advancement wants to see regional and remote communities get their fair share of health funding, Friday, April 29, 2016. Kevin Farmer

PROGRESS is continuing on the preparatory work for a new Evans Head HealthOne, with health representatives exploring options to expand the existing footprint of the current Community Health site.

Chief Executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD), Wayne Jones, said in determining the best location for the new HealthOne facility, Health Infrastructure (HI) and NNSWLHD expressed a preference for remaining on the current Community Health Centre site.

"We would be keen to see the health facility remain on the current Community Health Centre site on Woodburn Street, given that it's such a central, accessible location,” Mr Jones said.

The NSW Government announced the $6.3 million new state-of-the-art HeathOne for Evans Head late last year, as part of the $100 million statewide HealthOne program.

Since then, the project team has been focused on establishing the most suitable location for the facility, taking into account key criteria such as ease of access, land size, parking space, development costs and zoning.

Initial discussions have taken place with LHD, Health Infrastructure and the Richmond Valley Council around the possibility of redeveloping the existing Community Health site, adjacent to the council's office and library in the centre of Evans Head.

"The current Community Health Centre site already has an established local presence as a health facility and provides residents with a central location that's easy to access,” Mr Jones said.

"It would be an ideal location, with plenty of space to create an integrated health and council precinct in the heart of town.

"Evans Head HealthOne will focus on providing integrated primary and community health services that are centred around the individual needs of patients with chronic and complex conditions.”

The opportunity to locate the HealthOne on the existing Community Health Centre site will be discussed at the council's August 21 meeting.