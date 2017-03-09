27°
News

Health district denies refusal of care to unvaccinated kids

Samantha Elley
| 9th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Northern NSW Health District denies with-holding care to unvaccinated children.
Northern NSW Health District denies with-holding care to unvaccinated children. Warren Lynam

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEDICAL professionals have hit back at new research released yesterday that suggest some unvaccinated children are being refused care by health care providers.

Director Public Health for the Northern NSW Local Health District, Paul Corben clarified the NNSWLHD's position on the Australian Child Health Poll's report.

Mr Corben said "the NNSWLHD does not exclude children from receiving care because of their vaccination status" after the report revealed one of six children who are not up-to-date with their vaccines are being refused care by health care providers.

He said any practice to refuse treatment to unvaccinated children is "not supported by professional organisations such as the Royal Australasian College of Physicians."

Lennox Head GP, Daniel Ewald read the report and said it's important to "take the results of this research with a pinch of salt."

"We have to be cautious about over interpreting it," Dr Ewald said.

In particular, he took aim at the numbers of unvaccinated children the report claimed were being refused medical treatment.

Dr Ewald said the report is ambiguous by what it meant by "refused health services" with potential for the definition to include a patient asking for antibiotics when unnecessary.

"We don't know if they were refused a health service in the general practice setting, it could be any range of settings it seems to be completely unspecified," Dr Ewald said.

"(The report) implies that people have been refused health services because they are unvaccinated, there's nothing in the report that I can see that allows you to say it's because they are unvaccinated.

"The other thing to bear in mind was that it was 6% of the unvaccinated group, which comes out at about 0.8% of the population, is being reported (as) refused some service.

"So less than 1% in this slightly biased group of respondents reported this as being an issue and we don't quite know what they meant when they reported that as an issue."

Dr Ewald said it was "deficient" of the researchers to not discuss some of the survey's inconsistencies like the overly high proportions of respondents who said they had "a medical contra indication to vaccinations, which in reality would be way less than 1%."

Furthermore, Dr Ewald questioned the representative, national sample used in the research.

He said "some of the results suggest there is some bias in the report" referencing the report found that 12% of parents said their child couldn't be vaccinated due to a medical exemption.

"We know that there aren't 12% of children who have a medical reason not to be vaccinated," Dr Ewald said.

"That suggests to me that even though they approached a random sample of parents to respond to the survey those that respond may well have been a self-selecting bias group."

Dr Ewald was surprised by "the strength of the respondents' views" around the importance of herd immunity and protect

He said that local GPs in partnership with the North Coast Primary Health Network and the NNSWLHD are dedicated to increasing vaccinations rates across the Northern Rivers.

"We are continuing to work with our general practices and our community to provide accurate information and help keep our north coast communities safe by improving the vaccination rates in some of our towns where the vaccination rates are the lowest in the country," he said. 　

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  nnswlhd northern nsw local health district northern rivers health paul corben report vaccination

What caused Australia Day plane crash?

What caused Australia Day plane crash?

CRASH investigator explains what caused plane crash that took the lives of Peter Lynch and Endah Cakrawati.

Servo broken into, $500 worth of cigarettes stolen

Police have CCTV footage of the three offenders

Accused men were allegedly paid to 'clean' cannabis heads

The Lismore Court House.

Now they face commercial drug supply charges

Boldness a beautiful approach for women

YWCA's Sandra Handley with former Queensland premier Anna Bligh who was the key note speaker at an International Women's Day lunch in Lismore.

Women inspired by a solider and former premier to be bold

Local Partners

What caused Australia Day plane crash?

CRASH investigator explains what caused plane crash that took the lives of Peter Lynch and Endah Cakrawati.

Boldness a beautiful approach for women

YWCA's Sandra Handley with former Queensland premier Anna Bligh who was the key note speaker at an International Women's Day lunch in Lismore.

Women inspired by a solider and former premier to be bold

Certified organic comedy by Arj Barker

REGULAR VISITOR: American comedian Arj Barker.

The American brings his new show to a local stage this month

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

Belinda Wollaston will offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney

MKR recap: ‘It’s an insult and bloody un-Australian’

In the most Australian MKR episode ever there was just one thing wrong.

Lisa Curry voted off I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

JUST five celebs left after Olympian's exit.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

Cabaret star brings Judy Garland show

Musical theatre performer Belinda Wollaston will perform in Tyalgum in March.

Belinda Wollaston will offer a show in Tyalgum and one in Sydney

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Super highway service centre on sale for $35 million

Offers of at least $35 million are expected for Ballina's upcoming highway fuel and service centre.

Ballina Highway Service Centre to be 'the best in Australia'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!