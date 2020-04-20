Health chief dismisses calls to ease local restrictions

THE LOCAL health chief has brushed aside recent calls to see lockdown restrictions lifted in towns that have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Kyogle is one of a number of NSW local government areas yet to see one case of COVID-19, but residents will remain in lockdown for some time according Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones.

When asked on ABC radio if the piecemeal approach to lifting restrictions would be applied, he indicated it would be unlikely.

“I’ll be guided by the advice of the public health experts,” Mr Jones said.

“There is no change planned in the immediate future.

“It’s imperative we maintain these stringent controls to try and isolate any further cases.

“If we go too early, we will see what happened in other nations where there was a resurgence of infections.”

In Singapore in early April, after weeks of successfully controlling the virus within its borders, restrictions were relaxed and there was a second wave of infections.

Mr Jones said social distancing measures were working in the local area, with no new confirmed cases in three days since April 15.