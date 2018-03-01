Health chief apologises to Michaela's family

NORTHERN New South Wales Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones has apologised to family and friends of Michaela Perrin.

"The NNSW Local Health District NNSW LHD) extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Michaela Perrin following her tragic death at Lismore Base Hospital in 2014," he said.

"NNSWLHD management has previously met with Ms Perrin's mother and directly conveyed our sincere apologies for her loss."

Mr Jones said the NNSWLHD acknowledged the findings of the NSW Coroner following the inquest into Ms Perrin's death, and accepts that the care provided to Ms Perrin did not meet the standards expected of our hospital.

"As acknowledged by the Coroner, NNSWLHD has made significant improvements in patient care in the time since Ms Perrin's death, and has implemented a number of policies, procedures and educational training programs to drive these improvements," he said.

"In particular, NNSWLHD has implemented the Clinical Excellence Commission's (CEC) Maternal Sepsis Pathway to improve the care provided through the Women's Care Unit. Staff in the Women's Care Unit and Emergency Department have also received targeted education around the issue of post-partum sepsis."

Mr Jones said across the Lismore Base Hospital, the CEC Sepsis Kills program has been rolled out across inpatient ward areas.

"Lismore Hospital has also implemented the REACH program. REACH is an escalation system that enables patients, carers, families to raise their concerns with other staff about any worrying change in condition while in hospital. This results in a clinical review of the patient occurring within 30 minutes," he said.

"NNSWLHD will continue to work towards improvements in these areas to further reduce the risk of such a tragedy ever occurring again."

Mr Jones said Dr Cristina Penanueva is not currently working at Lismore Base Hospital.