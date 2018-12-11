Health centre open, but more workers needed

STATE and Federal politics came together today for the official opening of the new Bonalbo Multi-Purpose Service centre.

It provides emergency and acute care, community health services and a purpose-built residential aged care facility.

Lismore MP Thomas George and Page MP Kevin Hogan officially opened the facility, which was constructed in two stages and replaces the former Bonalbo Hospital and Bonalbo Community Centre.

Residents of the former Caroona Uniting Care facility moved into the aged care facility last week and they joined community members, health representatives, and Mr George and Mr Hogan at the official proceedings.

But the Bonalbo MPS still lacks enough staff to be fully operational.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said they still had to fill some roles at the MPS.

"Negotiations are currently underway to contract an additional medical practitioner to complement the existing GP/VMO (visiting medical officer), Dr Sunil," he said.

"Once this practitioner is in place, the four-bed acute care unit will become operational.

"The new Bonalbo MPS will offer an X-ray service available on a part-time basis, staffed from the Kyogle MPS radiography service."

As well as the aged care facility, the MPS includes a 24-hour emergency department, acute inpatient beds, and outpatient and GP consultations rooms.

Construction of Stage 2 was completed in November, comprising the laundry and kitchen facilities, a meeting room, mortuary, ambulance bay and staff amenities.

Mr Jones said the landscaping and road rectification works for the site were ongoing and will be completed in accordance with the contractual requirements.

Mr George said the new MPS was made possible as part of the NSW Health State-wide $300 million MPS Program of works to upgrade existing, or build new MPS facilities in a number of rural and remote communities across NSW.