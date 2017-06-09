Health boss responds to 'sick joke' front page: LETTER

The front page of The Northern Star on Saturday May 27. Marnie Johnston

DEAR Mr Kirkpatrick

I write in response to a Northern Star article on Saturday 27 May regarding Lismore Base Hospital.

Every year, more than 30,000 people present to Lismore Base Hospital's emergency department, and another 30,000 patients are admitted for care.

I commend our dedicated, compassionate medical staff, who do an exceptional job 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing first-class care for the local community.

I am delighted by the abundance of positive patient stories reported regularly in patient surveys, which consistently praise staff for their professionalism, friendliness, respect and care.

We are always working to improve clinical practices. There have been instances in which patient care has been below acceptable standards, and it is our duty to report, investigate and communicate any failures of care through an open disclosure process with patients and families, and to ensure they do not reoccur.

However, the proportion of complaints regarding medical care within the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSW LHD) is exceptionally low. In 2016, the number of complaints submitted to the Health Care Complaints Commission as a percentage of total Emergency Department attendances across NNSWLHD represented 0.026% of activity.

Further, a recent Bureau of Health Information report on Patient Experiences of Maternity Care showed that hospitals in NNSW LHD received some of the highest results in the state.

Close to 85 per cent of women said they would speak highly of their maternity experience at Lismore Base Hospital - deservedly, these results were a source of great pride for frontline staff.

The percentage of women who felt that wards and facilities at hospitals within NNSW LHD were very clean was the highest in the state (83%).

Lismore Base Hospital is one of two major referral hospitals serving more than 300,000 people in Northern NSW and it is doing a great job.

I remain committed to ensuring we continually improve our clinical procedures and systems which deliver safe and effective healthcare.

Equally, I remain committed to supporting our skilled staff members who care deeply for their patients, and to reassuring our community that they can be confident in the level of care at Lismore Base Hospital and in all Northern NSW Local Health District health facilities.

Wayne Jones

Chief Executive

NNSW LHD