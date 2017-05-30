Health boss hits back over Kyogle hospital claims

THE local health district have denied claims that Kyogle Memorial Hospital went into lock down on the night of Sunday May 21.

This statement from Chief Executive of Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones, comes after concerns were raised about the lack of on-site security for staff and patients by the Health Services Union.

"There was no incident on (that) Sunday night at Kyogle Memorial Multi-Purpose Service," Mr Jones said.

"As part of routine security procedures, the Kyogle MPS is locked every night.

"This procedure is initiated automatically each evening and involves the locking of the public entry and exit points to the facility.

"This is common practice at facilities across the Northern NSW Local Health District to ensure safety for staff and patients.

The HSC had claimed the lockdown was the fourth in the past month where the hospital was without night-time security staff, but Mr Jones also refuted those claims.

"There have been two occasions in the previous month where there have not been security personnel on duty for the entire night," he said.

"On one other occasion a staff member went home prior to completing their full security shift.

"The role of Health and Security Assistant (HSA) includes security duties.

"The staff numbers at Kyogle MPS are supplemented by a casual employee pool, if and when required.

"The rosters for HSAs have been recently adjusted to provide an additional 28 hours per week of coverage.

"The role of HSA includes patient care duties."