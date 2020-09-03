Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore.
Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore.
News

Health boss denies lack of hospital security is putting staff at risk

Cathy Adams
3rd Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE health district has rejected claims by the health union that security was not adequate at Lismore Base Hospital.

Yesterday, the Health Services Union criticised Lismore Base Hospital, saying it had hired contract security officers who were incapable of intervening in a violent situation, putting staff at risk.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said the use of external security providers to supplement the health security workforce was not a ‘short cut measure’, and was used based on staff availability, workload and assessment of the duties required at the time.

He said where additional security presence was required, additional staff are called in.

“In the majority of cases, these opportunities are offered first to our existing workforce, but where a role cannot be filled by a health staff member, an external contractor supplies staff,” Mr Jones said.

“External security staff are fully licenced security officers and can and do respond to Code Blacks on the department they are assigned to, as part of the response team,” he said.

He said Lismore Base Hospital was increasing its security workforce and recruitment was already underway for up to 10 new casual Health and Security Assistants and security staff.

“At Lismore Base Hospital there are two Health and Security Assistants (HSAs) allocated to the Emergency Department on every shift, 24 hours a day. These staff hold a NSW security licence,” Mr Jones said.

“There are always staff members on campus who are trained in violence, prevention management, while external security contractors provide an additional support role.”

Following an incident on August 23, Lismore Base Hospital increased the security in the emergency department using existing avenues, for the safety of staff and patients.

Mr Jones said Northern NSW Local Health District was in discussion with the Health Services Union on the matter.

health services union hospital security lismore base hospital northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    12 new COVID cases in NSW

    12 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 3rd Sep 2020 11:28 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $4.4M plan to redevelop shopping village

        Premium Content $4.4M plan to redevelop shopping village

        Business THE plans will see demolition and extension works at a busy northern NSW shopping precinct.

        Historic, landmark property in Lismore up for sale

        Premium Content Historic, landmark property in Lismore up for sale

        News THE buyer of this large building will snap up a piece of Northern Rivers...

        Farmers think bushfire report is missing key elements

        Premium Content Farmers think bushfire report is missing key elements

        News NSW Farmers say more needs to be done to prepare for fires

        Will Lennox Head’s pavilion be torn down?

        Premium Content Will Lennox Head’s pavilion be torn down?

        News Was community feedback enough to save it?