Health boss addresses rumours of doctor's departure

Stage 1 of the new Bonalbo Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) will offer a new emergency department and clinic consultation rooms.

REPORTS that Bonalbo's doctor was leaving the area are incorrect, says the health district boss.

The Bonalbo community recently celebrated the official opening of the new multipurpose service, making it the fourth facility of its kind in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

But there were concerns that the current medical practitioner contracted to the Bonalbo facility, Dr Sunil Sunil, was leaving.

Health district chief executive, Wayne Jones, has confirmed this is not the case.

He said they were currently negotiating a new arrangement with Dr Sunil, "who intends to remain working at Bonalbo MPS”.

Dr Sunil said he was looking forward to continuing to provide care to patients in Bonalbo.

"I'm very impressed with the beautiful, new facility and I'm looking forward to working there,” Dr Sunil said.

Mr Jones said the existing MPS facilities in Nimbin, Kyogle and Urbenville have been operating successfully for many years, providing integrated health, aged care and emergency services to our rural and regional communities.

"NNSWLHD has a proven track record of delivering high quality health care through the MPS model,” he said.

"We are committed to the ongoing delivery of healthcare to all our patients, including those in more remote areas, and we look forward to being able to deliver an enhanced range of health services in the wonderful new facility.”