HEALTH BOOST: Contractor named for emergency dept upgrade

THE FUTURE: An artist's impression of the $42-million Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department upgrade.

EXCLUSIVE: A company with links to Central Queensland that date back to 1888 will take the lead during the construction of Gladstone Hospital's new emergency department.

Today the Queensland Government is expected to announce Woollam Constructions has been awarded the $21.2-million contract for the main construction work.

The work is part of a $42-million upgrade, which when completed will give Gladstone residents a new emergency department building.

CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson said the redevelopment was the most significant investment in Gladstone Hospital in living memory.

"The benefits for our staff and, more importantly our patients, will be significant," he said.

"Our team and the designers have put an extraordinary amount of energy into getting this modern facility right and we're very excited for this next phase and particularly when we see those efforts come to fruition when the work begins."

The new ED will include 36 treatment spaces, more than double the existing 15 spaces.

It will also include dedicated paediatric and mental health areas.

Mr Williamson said Woollam Constructions, which celebrated its 135th birthday this month, had extensive experience managing infrastructure projects, notably parts of the Rockhampton Hospital expansion.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the new ED would improve patient care, access and modernise facilities.

The construction project is expected to create 100 jobs.

"The upgrade includes relocating the ED, ambulance entry and medical imaging to a new 3000 sqm single-level building, with under-croft access, a new main entrance and a linkway to the existing hospital and car park," he said.

"I am confident that the new facilities will meet the current and future healthcare needs of the people in Gladstone and surrounds."

Early works are scheduled to be finished in March and the main construction work will start soon after.

The ED will be redeveloped to provide an upgraded Specialist Outpatients Department.

Woollam Constructions was established in 1883 by English migrant Thomas Woollam with early projects including building the Breakfast Creek Hotel in Brisbane and the Bank of New South Wales in Rockhampton.

The company expanded to Rockhampton in 1942 to handle defence contracts during WWII and later re-established a permanent office in 1963.

Following this month's celebration of the firm's 135th birthday, it's believed the business is Queensland's oldest privately owned building firm.

The upgrade:

Current ED: Two resuscitation bays, six acute treatment spaces, two observation areas, five fast-track spaces

New ED: Four resuscitation bays, 10 acute treatment spaces, eight short-stay spaces, five fast-track spaces, two consultation rooms, one procedure room, four pediatric treatment spaces, two mental health assessment rooms, four ambulance bays, two family interview rooms, two rapid assessment bays, two ultrasound rooms, X-ray, CT scanner.