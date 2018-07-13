Health authorities issue measles alert

People should seek medical advice if they experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, followed by a blotchy red rash and sore eyes.

A MEASLES alert has been issued after a child was diagnosed with the virus following a flight into Brisbane from the Philippines on Sunday.

He is one of 11 people diagnosed with the highly infectious virus in Queensland so far this year, compared with eight cases for the whole of 2017.

Public health officials have warned people who were in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital emergency department between 2pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday to be alert for signs of the virus if they have not been vaccinated for measles.

Passengers on Philippine Airlines flight PRO221 from Manila into the Brisbane International Airport on Sunday morning should also seek medical advice if they experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, followed by a blotchy red rash and sore eyes.

Metro North Public Health Unit physician Bhakti Vasant said measles symptoms usually started about seven to 10 days after infection.

She said people who were concerned they may have the virus should contact their general practitioner for advice before attending the medical practice so that precautions could be taken to avoiding spreading the disease to others.

"Measles can make people very unwell and although complications are uncommon they can be very serious," Dr Vasant said.

"Approximately 30 per cent of adults with measles will be hospitalised. It can be a severe illness even in otherwise healthy people. Because of recent measles outbreaks overseas, it is particularly important for travellers to get vaccinated before leaving Australia."

For more information, contact 13 HEALTH.