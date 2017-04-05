Health and wellbeing important post-flood

The Northern NSW Health District is encouraging flood-affected residents to wear protective clothing when cleaning up.

HEALTH authorities are urging flood-affected residents to take care of their physical and mental health during the recovery phase.

Assistant Director of Public Heath North Coast Greg Bell said there has been a rise in presentations at local emergency departments for various injuries and sickness that may be related to the floods.

He implored the community be conscious that the remaining flood water and mud is "highly contaminated" containing hazardous remnants of sewage, chemicals, bacteria that causes tetanus and various viruses.

He also warned of physical dangers that are submerged within flood waters such as underlying logs, tin sheets and animals such as snakes.

"Take it seriously, don't go skylarking in flood waters," Mr Bell said.

Be heath smart post-floods

Mr Bell encouraged all those involved with the flood clean up around the region to wear enclosed shoes and sturdy rubber gloves to protect yourself from contaminants.

Mr Bell suggested the use of face masks when cleaning mould off surfaces.

For any minor, shallow lacerations should be treated with an antiseptic and covered with a band-aid.

For deeper wounds, Mr Bell said residents must consider getting a tetanus booster as soon as possible if they haven't had a shot in more than five years.

When helping out with the clean up, Mr Bell said he saw someone nearly collapse from exhaustion and emphasised the importance of eating properly and staying well-hydrated.

He also reminded people to washing hands thoroughly after the clean up.

If residents don't have access to a clean water supply, Mr Bell recommended adding a touch of bleach to a bucket of water to wash your hands.

Mr Bell said those who are feeling well in the days or weeks after helping with the flood relief effort are encouraged to consult their doctor.

Don't forget your mental health

The physical and mental fatigue of the last week is beginning to dawn on the wider community as it continues to rebuild flood-ravaged towns.

Mr Bell said it is critical those affected embrace support networks such as friends, family, mental health organisations, ministers of religion among others.

"Even though they are resilient, people need to talk things over," Mr Bell said.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the council is implementing a range of measures to help locals get back on their feet.

"People are going to start hitting emotional, physical and mental walls in the coming days or weeks," he said.

"We want to make sure they're properly supported at every turn."

If you or someone you know is in need of support, call:

Mental Health Access Line - 1800 011 511

Lifeline - 13 11 14