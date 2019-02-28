Menu
COUGH: A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in Hervey Bay.
HEALTH ALERT: Two cases of whooping cough at Bay school

Jessica Lamb
by
28th Feb 2019 1:00 PM

TWO cases of the potentially deadly illness whooping cough have been confirmed on the Fraser Coast.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said Queensland Health had advised there were two confirmed cases of whooping cough at Sandy Strait State School in Hervey Bay.

"Queensland state schools take all reports of contagious conditions seriously," he said.

"Any student who has been diagnosed with whooping cough is required to stay away from school until cleared to return by a health professional.

"Schools continue to be vigilant for signs and symptoms of whooping cough in students and staff, and work with parents to help minimise the spread of infection.

"Parents and carers have been kept informed through letters, which has included Queensland Health information about whooping cough.

"If parents are concerned about the health of their child, they are encouraged to seek medical advice."

