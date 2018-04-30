Healing ceremony to be held before fig tree given the chop

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down on Monday morning.

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down on Monday morning. Marc Stapelberg

A HEALING ceremony is expected to be held ahead of the removal of an iconic Lennox Head fig tree this morning.

In a letter to community members, Ballina Shire Council's group manager for civil services John Truman said a ceremony would be held for the Castle Drive tree at 8am.

He said while there was "no reasonable alternative but to proceed with the removal”, the council was "supporting a request to arrange a healing ceremony” and was inviting local residents to attend.

This will include an Aboriginal smoking ceremony and blessing of cuttings which have been taken from the tree.

"These cuttings will be available to the community once they have been propagated at council's nursery,” Mr Truman said in the letter.

Mr Truman said the council would later invite feedback from residents for rehabilitation of the site.

The council's manager for open spaces and resource recovery Cheyne Willebrands told The Northern Star staff took cuttings from the tree, on Castle Drive, on Friday morning.

"It's come about as a way the tree can still live on,” Mr Willebrands said.

Mr Willebrands said arborist reports had indicated the tree was "greater than 150 years” in age.

In Thursday's general meeting, councillors voted down a motion to delay removal of the tree, which may have been the cause of damage to a nearby home and driveway.

Cr Phillip Meehan put forward a matter of urgency, calling for council to halt the removal until there was "physical evidence” the tree's sprawling roots were the cause of this damage.

The motion was lost and the tree is expected to be removed on Monday.

Mr Willebrands said council staff would endeavour to give residents who opposed the removal the chance to farewell the beloved fig.

During yesterday's general meeting, councillors and staff discussed the fact the council would be liable for the portion of repair costs which exceed the homeowner's insurance payout.

Cr Ben Smith said the idea of moving the fig had been considered, but this was tipped to cost about $500,000.

Cr Smith said while the council didn't want to remove trees without good reason, he believed the lifespan of this fig had run its course.

"(Eventually) it's going to fall over or it's going to die,” he said.

"Councillors don't just want to chop this thing down... but that tree has a life span.

"At some point, just like us, it's going to be gone, it's just a matter of when.”

Lennox Head resident John Sparks said a group of community members had appealed to the council to be able to take their own cuttings.

Mr Sparks said he was disappointed the tree would be removed.

"The local people love the tree,” he said,

"It's part of their everyday existence and they don't want it taken down.

"I think it's murder and it's unnecessary.”

Mr Sparks said he didn't believe there was enough evidence the tree was the cause of damage to the house.

"We're not unsympathetic about the damage... but that can be fixed without killing the tree,” he said.