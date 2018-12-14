'Heads up alert': SES issues wild weather warning

SES ALERT: The NSW SES is urging all residents and visitors on the Northern Rivers to be aware of wet weather this weekend and to take extra care.

THE NSW State Emergency Service has urged all Northern Rivers residents to stay alert and be prepared for wild weather over the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology is working closely with NSW SES to monitor and track the development of the weather system associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen that may impact the Northern Rivers area from Sunday through to Tuesday.

NSW SES Operations Controller Stephen Hart said Northern Rivers residents should stay alert this weekend, listen to any updates and advice and to monitor the Bureau of Meteorology website on www.bom.gov.au.

"This is a heads-up to prepare for a possible wet weekend and also a reminder to stay aware of the situation," he said.

"Our volunteers are on standby in case the situation deteriorates.

"It's now a wait and see situation as we monitor ex-Tropical Cyclone and which path it follows."

Before the weather turns the NSW SES recommends taking a quick check around your home to ensure outdoor furniture is secure, overhanging branches are trimmed, gutters and down pipes are clear of debris.

Re-supply your home emergency kit with fresh batteries for your torch and portable radio. For more advice on how to prepare, visit the Get Ready website www.ses.nsw.gov.au/getready

NSW SES is urging the public to plan their trips, drive to road conditions and to take care driving in areas with low lying causeways. Remember to never drive, walk, ride or play in flood waters.

To keep up to date with information visit the NSW SES website www.ses.nsw.gov.au, follow NSW SES on Facebook or listen to your local radio station.