Headliners soar in Battle of the Barbershop

WHEN the Headliners Chorus perform, these ladies pull out all the stops and put on a show.

Cathy Gordon and the Headliners Chorus are back from their concert at the Robert Channon Winery in Stanthorpe, where they challenged the men of High Altitude Harmony from Toowoomba to the Battle of the Barbershop.

However, with two such talented groups showcasing their talents, the real winners were the highly appreciative members of the audience who responded with rounds of enthusiastic applause after each set with a standing ovation at the end of their performances.

A draw was declared.

Nola McQuade from Headliners said High Altitude Harmony mesmerised the crowd with their competition songs.

"They sang Mona Lisa with haunting and passionate harmony and a rousing rendition of I Can't Give You Anything But Love,” she said.

"All the songs in their repertoire had a perfect blend of Barbershop four-part harmony.”

Ms McQuade said the Headliners had resurrected their Abba costumes and sang a selection of songs by the Swedish quartet with the showmanship that they are known for.

"Cathy had the audience participating in both the singing and the choreography,” she said.

"Their first set was performed in Roaring 20s outfits with songs ranging from the Carpenters and Queen to Broadway musical selections, bringing the audience to tears with Bring Him Home from Les Miserables.”

Then the Headliners continued their lyrical road-trip by singing their way from Stanthorpe to Ballina and Lismore.

Plans are already under way for the Headliners to host High Altitude Harmony in a combined concert in the Ballina area.

