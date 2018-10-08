Menu
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
Handgun used in lunchtime robbery at caravan park

Annie Perets
8th Oct 2018 10:01 AM
A HANDGUN was believed to have been used during a daylight robbery at a Torquay caravan park.

Police are investigating the incident which happened about midday on Sunday.

Early reports indicate the offender pointed the weapon at a female employee before fleeing the scene with money.

Recapping the terrifying event, a caravan park employee told the Chronicle the offender "pulled a handgun out of his pants and pointed it at the manager."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the staff member was not injured.

If you have any information for police, call Police Link on 131 444.

