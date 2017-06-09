Head west young man, and avoid the coastal deluge

OCEAN swells bumping four metres and cold rain every day - hardly the sort of holiday weekend weather forecast fishos are looking for.

Forget offshore, forget the rocks and kiss the beaches goodbye.

We're also entering the "back o' the moon” period after tonight's full moon and that's not usually a cherished time to wet a line for many species.

And if we get the rain some forecast models are predicting, there's not much joy in the estuaries, either.

It doesn't take much runoff to get the lower Richmond dirty these days, what with the number of farmers still willing to lose a couple of tonnes of topsoil from their properties every time we get a drenching. Some are learning but plenty don't seem to get it.

Bream have been going quite well until the past few days, when the clear water and the bright moon slowed them down a little. If the water does murk up, we'll be back to the smelly baits again.

So if you can't fish much locally, what can you do for the weekend?

. Head up to the New England for the closing weekend of the trout season.

. Head into Central Queensland to the barra or bass dams and slightly better weather.

. Jump online and trawl through YouTube for fishing tips and tricks.

. Practise your FG knot techniques - you won't be sorry.

. Gain Brownie points around the home so that when the weather clears, you have an instant leave pass.

Yet more whites

IN the past eight days another eight great white sharks have been tagged and released in these waters as part of the DPI drumlines program.

Last Thursday the Evans Head contractors tagged and released a 2.4m male off Main Beach then on Friday a 2.18m female was caught off Joggly Point.

On Sunday 3.3m and 2.55m females took baits off Main Beach and on Wednesday a 2.6m female was taken off South Ballina and a 2.1m female took a bait off Joggly Point.

The contractors down off Tuncurry earned their money on Tuesday, catching 2.51m, 2.59m, 2.75m, 2.85m and 3.29m female sharks.

These are thought to be untagged sharks, with those previously tagged being marked by fin-clip.

The number tagged under the program is now at least 113.

I don't know much about shark reproduction but it sure is interesting that there seems to be a preponderance of females at the moment.

New perches

WAY back when the Queanbeyan River was first filling Googong Dam in the late 1970s, I caught a fish that looked more like the bass I grew up with than the yellowbelly and trout we'd been catching.

I necked it and took it home.

Gently poached in milk with a little dill and nutmeg, the white fillets were delicious.

A few days later, I found out it was a Macquarie perch, quite rare even then and in 2008 it was listed as an endangered species.

Native to the upper Lachlan, Murrumbidgee and Murray catchments and some South Coast rivers, Macquarie perch populations have become fragmented and diminished.

Dams and weirs have blocked its movements and sedimentation has destroyed much of its spawning habitat.

There were fears it could become extinct within a few years.

Nine years ago, fish were taken from sites on the Abercrombie River and bred in captivity at the DPI's Narrandera centre in an artificial spawning stream.

From 2012, four restocking programs resulted in releases of captive-bred fish into the pristine Retreat River, a tributary of the Abercrombie above Oberon Dam.

The location was in a national park and above a high waterfall, where feral redfin and carp could not get to them.

They've bred!

Members of the "macca project” - DPI scientists, technicians and supportive anglers - have recently discovered a new generation of wild-bred Macquarie perch, with their stocked adult parents breeding and now distributed the entire length of the river.

It's only a start but it means that there is somewhere that these lovely fish can survive and prosper, at least for now.

As someone who was at least partly responsible for their decline, that's good news.

Then just a week ago researchers discovered a small population of Macquaries in Mannus Creek near Tumbarumba - the first found in the NSW Murray catchment since 2009.

As well as adults, the population included plenty of juveniles spawned in the last breeding season.

Proves that if you have the habitat, nothing is impossible.