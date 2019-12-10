One man dead in horror crash near Lismore

Kyogle Road has closed at Tuncester due to a crash, with traffic diverted along Rosehill Road.

Kyogle Road has closed at Tuncester due to a crash, with traffic diverted along Rosehill Road. Aisling Brennan

UPDATE, 5.10pm: NSW Police Media has confirmed that one man has been killed in a head-on crash on Kyogle Rd near Tuncester.

No further details on the man are available at this stage.

Authorities said Kyogle Rd will be closed in both directions for at least another two hours.

UPDATE 4.40pm: JUST after 3pm this afternoon the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team responded to Kyogle Road 5km from Lismore to a serious MVA.

As a result of the accident a 17-year-old male patient has been treated on scene by ASNSW Paramedics and the Medical Team and conveyed back to Lismore airport helicopter base where he will be flown by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital with multiple injuries in a stable condition.

UPDATE 4.35pm: A NUMBER of emergency services are on scene at a two-car crash on Kyogle Road, they include Police Rescue, Police Highway Patrol, Bentley RFS, Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore, NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

UPDATE 4.10PM: A RURAL FIRE SERVICE spokesman said the Bentley Fire Brigade are on scene of the car crash which has closed the Kyogle Road in both directions.

"Our understanding is there is a person trapped," he said.

"Fire & Rescue NSW are the lead agency at this incident."

UPDATE 4.05pm: FOUR ambulances are at a serious car crash at Fernside, near Tuncester outside Lismore.

Two cars were involved in what is believed to be a head on crash on Kyogle-Lismore Road.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one patient was in a critical condition, one patient was in a serious condition, and another was in a stable condition.

He said the stable patient was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

He said the serious patient was being taken by road ambulance to a Gold Coast Hospital, and the status of the critical patient was not yet known.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are rushing to a serious head-on crash near Lismore this afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3pm on Kyogle Rd at Tuncester.

A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said one crew was already at the scene and another crew was on its way.

Police and other emergency services are also attending the crash.

The road is closed in both directions.

More to come.