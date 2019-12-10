Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyogle Road has closed at Tuncester due to a crash, with traffic diverted along Rosehill Road.
Kyogle Road has closed at Tuncester due to a crash, with traffic diverted along Rosehill Road. Aisling Brennan
News

One man dead in horror crash near Lismore

Cathy Adams
by
10th Dec 2019 3:44 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM

UPDATE, 5.10pm: NSW Police Media has confirmed that one man has been killed in a head-on crash on Kyogle Rd near Tuncester.

No further details on the man are available at this stage.

Authorities said Kyogle Rd will be closed in both directions for at least another two hours.

 

UPDATE 4.40pm: JUST after 3pm this afternoon the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team responded to Kyogle Road 5km from Lismore to a serious MVA. 

As a result of the accident a 17-year-old male patient has been treated on scene by ASNSW Paramedics and the Medical Team and conveyed back to Lismore airport helicopter base where he will be flown by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital with multiple injuries in a stable condition.

 

UPDATE 4.35pm: A NUMBER of emergency services are on scene at a two-car crash on Kyogle Road, they include Police Rescue, Police Highway Patrol, Bentley RFS, Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore, NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

 

UPDATE 4.10PM: A RURAL FIRE SERVICE spokesman said the Bentley Fire Brigade are on scene of the car crash which has closed the Kyogle Road in both directions.

"Our understanding is there is a person trapped," he said.

"Fire & Rescue NSW are the lead agency at this incident."


UPDATE 4.05pm: FOUR ambulances are at a serious car crash at Fernside, near Tuncester outside Lismore.

Two cars were involved in what is believed to be a head on crash on Kyogle-Lismore Road.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one patient was in a critical condition, one patient was in a serious condition, and another was in a stable condition.

He said the stable patient was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

He said the serious patient was being taken by road ambulance to a Gold Coast Hospital, and the status of the critical patient was not yet known.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are rushing to a serious head-on crash near Lismore this afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3pm on Kyogle Rd at Tuncester.

A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said one crew was already at the scene and another crew was on its way.

Police and other emergency services are also attending the crash.

The road is closed in both directions.

More to come.

car crash head on crash kyogle road lismore nsw ambulance tuncester
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL PHOTOS: Year 12 students celebrate finishing school

        premium_icon FORMAL PHOTOS: Year 12 students celebrate finishing school

        News AFTER 13 years of schooling, Year 12 students said goodbye to friends and teachers at their end of year formals.

        Man flown to hospital after serious assault at South Lismore

        Man flown to hospital after serious assault at South Lismore

        News Two men bashed another man and then fled in a white Holden Commodore

        'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

        premium_icon 'Fake firefighter' fronts court on multiple charges

        Crime Man in court on allegation he impersonated a firefighter.

        Homeowner’s resilient attitude after house destroyed in fire

        premium_icon Homeowner’s resilient attitude after house destroyed in fire

        News AFTER a blaze which was part of the horrendous Myall Creek Road Fire burned his...