‘Peter Andre was the worst lover I’ve ever had’

Rebekah Vardy apologises to Peter Andre for comments about his manhood

English model and TV personality Rebekah Vardy has apologised to Peter Andre for likening his manhood to a miniature chipolata.

The mother-of-five, who is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, made the unflattering comparison in an old interview, The Sun reports.

It was dredged up again this month in legal documents filed by Vardy's "Wagatha Christie" rival Coleen Rooney, 34.

Vardy had spilled the beans in 2004 about a night with pop star Andre.

She said at the time: "I thought he was going to be a fantastic lover. Then he took his trousers off! "He was the worst lover I've ever had. It wasn't even worth the train fare.

"Peter was tiny. The smallest trouser equipment I've ever seen. It was like a miniature chipolata."

Vardy sent dad-of-five Andre a message last week, but got no reply.

A source said: "Rebekah felt really bad Peter was dragged into proceedings and her old interview about him was brought up again.

"She was in a totally different place in her life then and never imagined her words would come back to haunt them both. She wishes him all the best now.

"She messaged him on Instagram to apologise for the public mess but, unfortunately, it fell on deaf ears. He didn't respond."

Andre, 47, has never commented on the claims.

Vardy and Rooney, who is married to ex-England star Wayne Rooney, are gearing up for a High Court fight.

Rooney turned detective last year and claimed stories on her were leaked from her then-pal's Instagram account. She cited the Andre interview as evidence of her indiscretion.

Vardy denied leaking stories and filed a libel claim.

