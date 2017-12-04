Menu
'He was able to tell us that he loved us'

Liz and Scott Jones.
GAS explosion victim Scott Jones has been able to talk to his family from his hospital bed for the first time since his accident.

Less than two weeks after the incident at the Lismore Turf Club, the 35-year-old has been extubated and has communicated with his family, including his wife, Liz, and their three children, George, 9, Sammie, 7, and Stella, 3.

Mr Jones suffered burns to 45% of his body in the explosion, which happened on November 23.

He is being cared for in the intensive care unit at the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Mrs Jones posted on her Facebook page yesterday: "At 11am this morning, Scott was finally extubated. He was able to tell me his thoughts. And tell us all that he loved us.

"Poor bloke has had a rough time.

"He was hallucinating some pretty scary stuff. Main thing is, he know feels safe and understands what is going on.

"Was great to answer all his questions. I'm sure there will be more tomorrow.

"He also has his humour and common sense. He was able to recall the prime minister whilst also educating the nurse on the many faces of the prime minister in the past decade.

"He will remain in ICU until he is able to maintain his oxygen requirements independently.

"He was amazed with all the support we have received and I haven't really started.

It brought tears to his eyes to know how many people love him. So thank you to you all.”

Donations can be made to the Jones family through a special fundraising account set up at the St George Bank. Donations can be made directly into the account, Elizabeth Anne Jones, at the Lismore branch.

A GoFundMe campaign has already raised $35,000 for the Lismore family.

