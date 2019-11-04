He was a scooter boy ... now he's a superstar

PRO SCOOTER: Rhys Whiting, 17, manages Pro Scooter Ballina and offers extensive knowledge of the sport. The store caters to beginners and experienced scooter riders.

PRO SCOOTER: Rhys Whiting, 17, manages Pro Scooter Ballina and offers extensive knowledge of the sport. The store caters to beginners and experienced scooter riders. Alison Paterson

MOST 17-year-olds are finishing school and wondering what the heck they're going to do in the future.

But not Rhys Whiting.

A young man mature beyond his years, Mr Whiting has been managing Ballina's new Pro Scooters store since it opened in August.

Standing inside the Cherry St shop, Mr Whiting said he's been riding scooters for seven years and working part-time for three years for the Ballina Bicycle Emporium.

"Mark Downey who owns the Bicycle Emporium saw there was a need for this kind of shop and he trusts me to manage it for him, which is fantastic,” he said.

"Mark decided to go for it, so on weekdays I'm at the bike shop in the mornings then I come here between 12 and 5pm.”

Mr Whiting said he decided to forgo a formal education, taking a hands-on approach in the retail business.

He said it's all about balancing his passion with his profession.

It's all about respecting everyone who wants to give the exciting sport a go, he said.

"We get everyone in here from beginners through to people who are really into scooters,” he said.

"Because we are all into scooters, we can give you the right advice on which model is perfect for a gift or an upgrade.”

Mr Downey said he is very proud of how Mr Whiting is running the business.

"Since they're into scooters and I get asked for scooters regularly, I suggested to Rhys that we open a scooter shop and he can run it,” he said.

"Pro Scooters Ballina is a scooter shop, run by scooter riders, for scooter riders.

"I almost never go there, Rhys manages it with the help of assistants Jaydin Collis, 15 and James Ford, 14 and we have another guy Christian Fox, 14, at the bike shop.”

Mr Downey said it's amazing how investing in young people who are determined to succeed pays off.

He said Mr Whiting is an excellent example of a good retail manager.

"It's all about nurturing young talent, they are all keen and under Rhys' direction they run it, everything from ordering, entering stock, sales, repairs and keeping it clean.”

Pro Scooters Ballina, Cherry St, Ballina proscootersballina.com.au