Noelene, Ben and John Gould at the Mallanganee dog trials.
Community

'He turned opportunities into good fortune by hard work'

by Susanna Freymark
14th May 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 15th May 2019 9:00 AM
EIGHT years ago John Gould was pummelled by a bull in the dairy.

"It was tragic," his close friend Brian Lewis said.

The accident sparked John's dementia decline.

He died on May 8, aged 68.

Along with Ron Barnes who died a week ago, the region has lost two of its great cattlemen.

John and Ron knew each other from both working in livestock.

John was a cattle buyer for Yolarno in Casino for 10 years then he worked at Metro Meats and at Gilbertsons in Grafton.

"He was honest, straight-forward and a good judge," said his friend Brian, who met John when they were both buying cattle.

"He was an excellent buyer and a smart man," he said.

John was a progressive farmer who came from Mummulgum and was admired for his horsemanship.

Dairy farmer Sam Tonge was someone John respected, his son Ben Gould said.

"It was a mutual respect," Sam said.

"John was a farmer who came from humble beginnings who worked hard to achieve what he had.

"He turned opportunities into good fortune by hard work."

With wife Nolene, John built a beautiful farm at Greenridge.

He was a humble person and a natural leader, Sam said.

"He was a fair man and had a presence that people respected."

