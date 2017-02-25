29°
News

He served his country but died a lonely death

Samantha Elley
| 25th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
BEFORE: A photo of Walter Derrett's grave taken in 1934 and printed in the Northern Star.
BEFORE: A photo of Walter Derrett's grave taken in 1934 and printed in the Northern Star. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE of the saddest stories Tales from the Grave has uncovered is that of Walter Derrett.

Just off the Summerland Way at Myrtle Creek, there is a travelling stock reserve near a river.

Beside the river is the last resting place of Derrett, an ex-serviceman who had served in South Africa and the Great War.

AFTER: The burial place of Walter Derrett who drowned himself in the creek.
AFTER: The burial place of Walter Derrett who drowned himself in the creek. Samantha Elley

Long time Rappville resident Keith Cole first alerted me to this desolate grave two years ago.

Derrett came to be buried by the travelling stock route river when he committed suicide in 1928.

His final actions were reported in the local paper.

"A determined suicide was committed on Good Friday night by an old man named Walter Derrett, by drowning in Myrtle Creek above the bridge at the rear of Mr J. Gulliver's home,” The Richmond River

Express and Casino Kyogle Advertiser reported on April 11, 1928.

The paper went on to say that Mr Derrett had written a letter to Constable Davey, of Rappville, which was timed to reach the officer after the troubled man had taken his life.

Const Davey hurried to the site to find, as stated in the letter, a neatly packed camp in a buggy with a tent fly over it.

Mr Derrett's dog was faithfully guarding the area, savagely barking at anyone who came near.

An initial search didn't uncover the body, but by Easter Monday morning Mr Gulliver discovered Mr Derrett floating face down a couple of hundred metres from the campsite.

The news of such a well-planned and methodical end to his own life, saw Derrett's name printed in all major newspapers of the day.

A photo printed in the Northern Star in 1934 showed a well built fence around Derrett's grave six years later.

Unfortunately time had worn the fencing away and only two poles with the inscription, thanks to the upkeep of Mr Cole, remained.

References

  • First printed in The Richmond River Express Examiner, January 14, 2015.
  • 'In Lonely Grave', Northern Star, Saturday, July 7, 1934.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  grave myrtle creek northern rivers history tales from the grave walter derrett

She confronts her abuser after 50 years, forces a confession

She confronts her abuser after 50 years, forces a confession

TO PROSECUTE the man who sexually abused her when she was a child, a Lismore woman had to confront him about the sordid details while wearing a covert wire.

Plans floated for Ballina trawler harbour

Dredging has been finished at the Ballina trawler harbour.

Ballina mayor wants to make river big asset

He served his country but died a lonely death

BEFORE: A photo of Walter Derrett's grave taken in 1934 and printed in the Northern Star.

One of the saddest stories Tales from the Grave has uncovered

Busy year for busy bees restoring neglected duck pond

From left, Mark Bailey and Derek Goodwin of South Lismore Duck Pond Landcare with the Mayor of Lismore Isaac Smith.

South Lismore Duck Pond wins grant to continue much-needed work

Local Partners

Busy year for busy bees restoring neglected duck pond

THE South Lismore Duck Pond Landcare Group has received a grant to continue much-needed work.

Local girls wow the judges at Miss Teen Showgirl competition

From back left: The Group One Miss Teen Showgirls with judges, Lismore MP Thomas George and the Woodenbong Show president.

Teens return from big event

Northern Rivers gig guide

PIRATE FLAG: The Hussy Hick's latest single is a crowd favourite that echoes a sentiment of political scepticism. Hear Pirate Flag at Tintenbar Upfront, Tintenbar Hall, tomorrow 7.30pm. $20.

What's on this week in local entertainment

Top 10 things to do this weekend

Reece Smith, Ernie Angelosanto and Shayne Smith will compete for the top of the leaderboard at this weekend's Jodie's Inspiration Golf Day.

Are you looking to get out and about over the next two days?

Teeing off to support Jodie's Inspiration

Reece Smith, Ernie Angelosanto and Shayne Smith will compete for the top of the leaderboard at this weekend's Jodie's Inspiration Golf Day.

Vie for the top of the leaderboard, if you dare

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

HE MAY not be James Bond, but Bundaberg lad Michael Dorman has hit the big time in a lead on Amazon web series Patriot.

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Northern Rivers gig guide

PIRATE FLAG: The Hussy Hick's latest single is a crowd favourite that echoes a sentiment of political scepticism. Hear Pirate Flag at Tintenbar Upfront, Tintenbar Hall, tomorrow 7.30pm. $20.

What's on this week in local entertainment

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Have a swell time at the Byron Bay Surf Festival

Surfers of all ages and board types are welcome at the 2017 Byron Bay Surf Festival.

Paddle out for a day of fun

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills & ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point. Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills & ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point. Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier ‘East on Byron’ complex, this luxury apartment is only...

Single Level Appeal In A Prime Position

1/25 Julian Rocks Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $580,000 to...

Light-filled residence, an ideal investment or for first home buyers wanting to enter the Byron Bay market. Ideal for small and growing families! Peacefully...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we ... Auction Pending...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!