'He has never let me down': Life with Kevin Hogan

BEING a federal politician's wife isn't difficult for Karen Hogan.

She spoke to an audience of 100 women about her career, her family, her marriage and her husband, Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

She simply compartmentalises the different roles she plays.

When she is working as an oncology nurse at Lismore Base Hospital, she is Karen Weber.

"I remember every patient," she said.

When she is doing "Kevin's thing" she is the supportive partner.

As a mother of three children, she often has to take charge when Mr Hogan's political duties call him away.

Guest speaker Karen Hogan at the Ovarian Teal Tea at Old Bonalbo. Susanna Freymark

Growing up as the youngest of four in Clunes, she went to the Clunes School and later to school in Lismore.

"I live back where I came from," Ms Hogan said of life on their Clunes farm with her parents next door.

"Kevin says, lucky you're not from the back of Bourke, otherwise we would have ended up there," she joked.

Her mother had 10 children and walked to school barefoot to keep her school shoes clean before she got to St Carthages.

The story, Ms Hogan said, tells you everything about her mother.

Her mother's advice was pertinent.

"Do what you want to. Don't be restricted by your gender."

Her mother also told her to "seek relationships that are equal".

"Kevin and I value this," Ms Hogan said.

She said the question she was asked the most was - what is it like living with Kevin Hogan?

"Integrity matters. He has never let me down," she said. "Or our children."

When she was working in the banking world in Sydney, a good-looking bond trader asked for her advice about bond payments, she said.

It was Kevin and 25 years later they are still together.