'He had a gun pointed at him': Workers shaken by robbery

A TEENAGER who had a gun pointed at him during a midnight robbery at Casino is in shock after the terrifying experience, his employer has revealed.

Owner of the Country Crumbs bakery at Casino, Kelli Miller, said her two employees were feeling extremely shaken up following the robbery early this morning.

"The bakers are pretty shaken up, they took our whole till and messed the place up," Mrs Miller said.

"One of them is only 19, he has lost his car and had a gun pointed at him so pretty pretty full on for a young fellow.

"The other guy had a chair thrown at him."

Mrs Miller said she was disappointed, upset and angry about the events that occurred overnight.

"Quite shocked too, I didn't think that sort of thing would happen," she said.

"The door was locked, we have Crimsafe on there and to know the two people that were in there were just going about their daily job and get pounced on like that is ridiculous."

Country Crumbs Bakery at Casino was robbed at gunpoint around midnight. Marc Stapelberg

She said they will definitely be looking into investing into more security for their local business.

"A better lock on the door obviously, some more quality security cameras, that sort of thing," Mrs Miller said.

The events of last night have significantly affected operations for the day, but they are trying to recover and go about business as usual.

"We are open but we're limited in what we are doing and what we have got," Mrs Miller said.

Neighbouring business owner, Danny Wilkinson of Wilkinson Business Solutions, said he wasn't too concerned about a robbery occurring at his shop.

"We don't have a lot here that is going to be worthwhile them stealing," he said.

In the 15 months of being in the same shopping square as the bakery, Mr Wilkinson said there had been no issues or dramas.

"It's been very solid and secure, given we have got the gym next door and the service station, people come and go all day and a lot of times during the night," he said.

"We have pretty solid security protocols in place, I think we're okay."