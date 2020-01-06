‘He didn’t scream’: Teen’s final moments revealed

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, 16, had been skateboarding down a steep hill at Jezzine Barracks in North Ward on December 28 when he lost control and crashed into a bollard. The teenager couldn’t be revived and died at the scene. Farhan, from Kuantan, Malaysia, had been in Townsville to visit his mother Natasha Sazali.

A MALAYSIAN teenager killed in a horrific skateboarding accident in Townsville will make his final journey home today, as his family begin to gain some clarity on what led to the tragedy.

He had been skating with a mate for the first time after receiving the board for Christmas when tragedy struck.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the death of a 16 year old boy, who tragically died after falling from his skateboard at Jezzine Barracks, Townsville. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Ms Sazali said she was not privy to the full pathology report, but understood her son died from head and chest injuries.

"It knocked him down straight away," she said. "It must have been very quick, because his friend said that he didn't scream."

Ms Sazali said Farhan's friend was devastated, but she had assured the teenager that the family didn't blame him for the tragedy.

Amid their grief, Farhan's family have been working through the significant task of organising for their "caring", "loving" and "protective" boy to be flown home.

Ms Sazali said she was incredibly thankful to the kindness the family had been shown, including from Townsville University Hospital staff and the Townsville's Malay and Muslim communities.

Mohammad Farhan Fudhail, 16, with his cousin Fiqa, 15, who he grew up with and was inseparable from. Farhan died in a tragic skateboarding incident at Jezzine Barracks on December 28. Picture: Supplied.

The crowd-funding campaign to assist with the family's costs raised more than $18,000, and Ms Sazali said officials from the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and high consulate in Canberra had been indispensable.

"At least the burden is not all on my shoulders," she said.

"It's just so amazing."

"I know this happened to us, and we have to face it … but people have really helped."

Farhan's body and his family will leave Townsville for Brisbane on Monday morning before reaching Malaysia on Tuesday.

Once home the family will immediately begin the burial ritual, as the Muslim faith calls for it to be done as soon as possible.

Ms Sazali said being in Farhan's room would be where the family would feel the greatest loss.

"We miss his presence," she said. "I always miss him, but during the holidays I would get to see him. But now if I miss him then what? There's no end to it isn't it?"