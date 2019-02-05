Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kristy Angelo speaks about the death of her sister Sharon Cuthbert.
Kristy Angelo speaks about the death of her sister Sharon Cuthbert.
Crime

'He deserves life in prison': Anger over driver's sentence

Chloe Lyons
by
5th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sister of a woman who was hit and killed by an inattentive driver has slammed the judicial system for what she believes is a light sentence.

Andrew David Muirhead, 40, was sentenced to three and a half years' imprisonment yesterday for hitting and killing Coolum woman Sharon Cuthbert in July 2017.

He will be eligible for parole after he serves 12 months behind bars.

"He has ruined our lives," Kristy Angelo (pictured) said outside the court house.

"He's gotten away with murder and the system has failed.

"My sister's life is worth more than that and she deserves a helluva lot better than that."

Ms Angelo said Muirhead deserved a "life sentence" for his crime and justice had not been done for her sister.

"My sister doesn't get to live," she said.

"He's taken away my sister, he's taken away a mother of two little girls...

"He deserves life in prison."

More Stories

Show More
crime maroochydore district court scd court sharon cuthbert
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    premium_icon Trinity puts support in place amid ex-teacher's allegations

    Crime COUNSELLING has been offered to staff and students of the Lismore college as a former teacher faces accusations in Cambodia.

    'Bittersweet' moment as 43-year career comes to an end

    premium_icon 'Bittersweet' moment as 43-year career comes to an end

    Business Lismore menswear specialist is looking forward to the next chapter

    Why this 387-lot development was finally rejected

    premium_icon Why this 387-lot development was finally rejected

    News Decision on $40 million proposal was met with a standing ovation

    Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

    premium_icon Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

    News The 21-year-old man is facing serious charges

    • 5th Feb 2019 7:45 AM