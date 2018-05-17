Hazmat crews on street following 'deliberate' oil dump

HAZMAT HELP: Fire & Rescue crews are at a Hazmat incident which appears to be sump oil has been released into stormwater drains, which have flowed down to its current location.

HAZMAT HELP: Fire & Rescue crews are at a Hazmat incident which appears to be sump oil has been released into stormwater drains, which have flowed down to its current location. SUPPLIED

A HAZMAT incident is unfolding outside a Goonellabah address where an oil leak appears to be running into a drain.

According to Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman, crews were called to the address at 2.25pm after the reported oil spill.

"Someone walking past reported the incident to council," the spokesman said.

"Council then contacted the fire brigade."

The spokesman said it appeared to be sump oil and was flowing into a stormwater drain.

It also appeared to be a deliberate dumping, rather than a leak.

"There seems to a significant amount of around 20 or more litres and car only holds under 10 litres approximately," he said

It's unclear the source of the oil.

Council and EPA Representatives have attended and will be continuing investigation into the the source.