Hazmat crews have been called to a chemical incident.

Hazmat crews have been called to a chemical incident.

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a suspected chemical incident in Goonellabah.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said a Hazmat crew was called to the scene on De Re Drive about 12.22pm.

She said they were now at the scene, where there were reports of an ammonia smell.

Crews are currently driving around the area in an attempt to locate the source of the smell.

More details to come.