Emergency services have been called after a car rolled into the river at Brunswick Heads.
News

Hazmat crews called after car rolls into river

Alison Paterson
22nd Jul 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
UPDATE, 10.35am: A FIRE & Rescue HAZMAT crew is on the scene of an incident where a car is submerged in a river at Brunswick Heads.

The HAZMAT crew were called to a boat ramp on the Old Pacific Highway at 8.06am after a car rolled from the ramp into the water.

There was no one inside the vehicle and there were no injuries.

The HAZMAT crew has deployed a boat to monitor the water for any possible fuel leaks while they wait for Marine Rescue to arrive and attempt to remove the car from the water.

Original story: A FIRE & Rescue Hazmat crew from Tweed Heads and other emergency serveices are at an incident where a car has rolled into the water at Brunswick Heads.

Fire & Rescue confirmed no-one was inside in the vehicle at the time it entered the water.

A spokeswoman said the vehicle entered the Brunswick River near the boat ramp.

The Hazmat crew from Fire & Rescue Tweed Heads is assisting at the incident.

It is understood the car is airtight, with no evidence of leaking.

"It is heading upstream," a Fire & Rescue spokesman said.

More to come.

