Hazmat crew contained chemical spill in creek

AT 12.50pm yesterday, the hazard materials unit from Goonellabah NSW Fire & Rescue attended Kings Rd, Eureka after reports of a pesticide spill into a creek.

Duty commander, Gary White from NSW Fire & Rescue said the crews in attendance undertook some bunding of the creek to stop the substance going further downstream.

“The crews put across some dirt to stop it going further downstream, from what the crew said on scene, 200ml of mixed substance went into the water.”

NSW Fire & Rescue liaised with the EPA and then handed over the incident to manage and look after.

“We are responsible up to rendering it safe, or it’s not going to spread any further, then the EPA provides guidance on the clean up or if a clean-up is required.”

NSW Fire & Rescue undertook PH testing on scene.

“There was no difference between PH upstream, midstream or downstream after the spill, further testing is done by EPA.”

“If there was any difference in PH readings, then that would been a trigger for something else.”

“It was a relatively small amount and a relatively small incident”.

Richmond District Police did not attend the incident.

Officers from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) attended the site yesterday and began an investigation into the cause of the alleged pollution.

A spokesperson from EPA said a containment and clean-up response to the spill was undertaken.

“Clean-up measures have now been completed,” a spoksperson said.

“The EPA has taken samples from the creek as part of its investigation.”

There is no apparent evidence of environmental harm.

“As the investigation into the matter is continuing, the EPA is not in a position to provide further comment at this stage.”

Anyone with information should contact Environment Line on 131 555.